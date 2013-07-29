(Adds details on one-time items and shares, company comment)
NEW DELHI, July 29 Indian telecommunications
tower operator Bharti Infratel Ltd reported a 68
percent rise in quarterly profit as sales rose and the company
was helped by a one-time boost after a restructuring.
Bharti Infratel, majority owned by top Indian mobile phone
carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, said consolidated net
profit rose to 3.58 billion rupees ($61 million) for its fiscal
first quarter ended June from 2.13 billion rupees reported a
year earlier.
The company, which owns 42 percent of Indus Towers Ltd, the
world's biggest telecommunications tower company, was expected
to report a net profit of 3.07 billion rupees, according to the
average of three analyst estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose an annual 9 percent to 26.22
billion rupees, missing estimates. Four analysts on average had
expected revenue of 27.44 billion rupees.
The merger of a wholly-owned unit of Bharti Infratel with
Indus Towers boosted net profit for the quarter by 350 million
rupees, but lowered revenue by 500 million rupees, Bharti
Infratel said in its quarterly report.
Shares in Bharti Infratel, which went public last December
after a $750 million listing that was India's biggest IPO in two
years, were down more than 3 percent as of 0820 GMT in a Mumbai
market that was down 0.7 percent. The stock is down more than a
third from its IPO price.
Demand for mobile towers has been hit after several smaller
players either exited India or scaled back due to a court order
invalidating numerous telecommunications licences, but tower
companies are betting on demand from growth in high-speed mobile
data services.
Bharti Infratel expects infrastructure sharing to pick up in
the coming quarters with the regulatory environment in the
sector settling down, faster 3G rollouts by operators and some
early indications of 4G rollout plans, the company's vice
chairman, Akhil Gupta, said in a statement.
($1 = 58.98 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matt Driskill)