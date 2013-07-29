NEW DELHI, July 29 Indian telecommunications
tower operator Bharti Infratel Ltd reported on Monday
a 68 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher sales from
leasing infrastructure to mobile phone carriers.
Bharti Infratel, majority owned by top Indian mobile phone
carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, said consolidated net
profit rose to 3.58 billion rupees ($61 million) for its fiscal
first quarter ended June from 2.13 billion rupees reported a
year earlier.
The company was expected to report a net profit of 3.07
billion rupees, according to the average of three analyst
estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose an annual 9 percent to 26.22
billion rupees. Four analysts on average expected revenue of
27.44 billion rupees.
Bharti Infratel raised $750 million in December in what was
India's biggest IPO in two years. The company's stock is down
nearly a third from its IPO price.
Demand for mobile towers has been hit after several smaller
players either exited India or scaled back due to a court order
invalidating numerous telecommunications licences, but tower
companies are betting on demand from growth in high-speed mobile
data services.
($1 = 58.98 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matt Driskill)