US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
NEW DELHI Dec 17 India's Bharti Infratel Ltd said on Monday it priced its initial public offering at 220 rupees a share for funds and high net worth investors and at 210 rupees a share for retail investors,
Bharti Infratel, a unit of Bharti Airtel, raised about 41.8 billion rupees ($764 million) from the share sale, according to Reuters calculations.
The telecommunications tower operator had set an indicative price range of 210-240 rupees a share for India's biggest IPO in two years.
The IPO, which closed on Friday, was subscribed 1.3 times. ($1 = 54.71 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
