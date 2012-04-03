NEW DELHI, April 3 India's top power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals is targeting gross sales of 500 billion rupees ($9.9 billion) for fiscal year 2012/2013 that started in April, Chairman B. Prasada Rao told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, the state-run company reported provisional net profit of 68.7 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) on turnover of 493.01 billion rupees for 2011/12. ($1 = 50.55 rupees) (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)