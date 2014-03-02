MUMBAI, March 2 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has won an order for 79 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) for setting up NTPC's 1,980 MW North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in a central Indian state of Jharkhand, it said in press release on Sunday. ($1 = 62.0150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat)