Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 2 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has won an order for 79 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) for setting up NTPC's 1,980 MW North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in a central Indian state of Jharkhand, it said in press release on Sunday. ($1 = 62.0150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat)
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M