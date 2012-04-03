NEW DELHI State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) said on Tuesday its provisional net profit rose 14.3 percent to 68.7 billion rupees for the just concluded 2011/12 fiscal year.

India's top power equipment maker said provisional turnover was 493.01 billion rupees in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31, up 13.8 percent from 2010/11.

BHEL order inflows during 2011/12 were 220.96 billion rupees, 63.5 percent lower than the inflows in the previous fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

Shares in the firm, valued by the market at $12.5 billion, were trading 1.8 percent higher in a firm Mumbai market at 12:41 p.m. (0711 GMT).

The stock has gained more than 11 percent value so far in 2012, compared with a 14-percent gain in the main stock index during the same period.

