BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
May 13 Three months ended March 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Net Profit 3.3 vs 2.9 Net Sales 28.4 vs 19.7 Results are standalone. NOTE: Bhushan Steel Ltd makes cold-rolled steel strips. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.