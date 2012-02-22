MUMBAI, Feb 22 India's Bhushan Steel has entered into a bilateral deal with Life Insurance Corp of India, the country's largest insurer, to raise 3 billion rupees ($60.84 million) through bonds, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. The company is borrowing via 7-year bonds at 11.75 percent monthly coupon, said the source. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)