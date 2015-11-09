(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Modi mania may be
over but nobody seems to have told the Indian diaspora. Prime
Minister Narendra Modi will address a crowd of around 60,000 at
London's Wembley Stadium during a three-day visit to the United
Kingdom later this week. After a big election defeat in Bihar,
the country's third most populous state, the rockstar welcome
looks ill-timed.
Eighteen months after his landslide election victory,
overseas enthusiasm for Modi is still strong. The
invitation-only event, which coincides with the festival of
Diwali, will attract three times as many admirers as his
sell-out gig at New York's Madison Square Garden last year.
It makes sense for Modi to court his fans abroad. India's
diaspora has savings of $44 billion, just behind the overseas
populations of Mexico and China, according to the World Bank.
But the euphoria seems out of tune with current affairs. For
one, the rapturous reception called "Two Great Nations. One
Glorious Future" glosses over poor relations between the United
Kingdom and India.
Traditionally strong financial ties between the countries
look strained. London-listed companies like Vodafone and
Cairn are still struggling to resolve retrospective tax
disputes worth billions of dollars. Meanwhile Britain's biggest
steelmaker, owned by Tata Steel, just axed 1,200 jobs.
At home, things aren't great either. The heavy defeat in the
Bihar election will make it harder for the prime minister's
Bharatiya Janata Party to win support in the upper house for
stalled landmark reforms on tax and land. The stock market, a
good barometer of hope, is down 4 percent so far this year.
Sentiment has soured in recent weeks as members of the BJP
and its powerful backers have engaged in what Moody's Analytics
has called the "belligerent provocation" of India's religious
minorities. The country's main opposition party called the Bihar
victory "a decisive mandate against divisiveness".
Modi was subject to a 10-year diplomatic boycott by the
United Kingdom after deadly communal riots in Gujarat while he
was chief minister. His recent reluctance to confront religious
intolerance in his Hindu nationalist party has intensified
worries that such issues will derail economic reforms. Against
this troubling backdrop, Modi's stadium show strikes a bum note.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a crowd
of more than 60,000 at Wembley Stadium in London on Nov. 13
during a three-day visit to the UK.
- Tickets for the event called "Two Great Nations. One
Glorious Future" will be distributed free-of-charge through a
lottery system to members of the general public who have applied
for an invitation and also through over 400 not-for-profit
organizations.
- Modi will address the crowd in Hindi at the event which
coincides with Diwali, a five-day festival celebrated by Hindus,
Sikhs and Jains that coincides with the Hindu New Year. The
event is being organized by the Europe India Forum, a
not-for-profit group.
- Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a heavy defeat on
Nov. 8 in an election in Bihar, India's third most populous
state. An anti-Modi alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
was ahead in 179 seats in the 243-seat regional assembly,
tallies compiled by the election commission showed.
- Reuters: Indian PM Modi suffers defeat in Bihar election
