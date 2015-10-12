By Manoj Chaurasia
| PATNA, India
PATNA, India Oct 12 Voting began on Monday in
India's northern state of Bihar, where Prime Minister Narendra
Modi faces a major electoral test whose outcome is crucial to
his efforts to consolidate power and speed economic recovery.
About 67 million people are registered to vote in India's
third most-populous state over the next month in an election
spread over five phases that will test the appeal of Modi's
policies aimed at industrialisation and creating jobs.
Women dressed in black burkhas and young men holding
identity cards queued outside a polling station as voting began
in the district of Begusarai, about 100 km (62 miles) east of
Patna, the state capital.
"We are voting for development," said one voter, Siya Ram
Singh, as he left the polling station. "Our villages are not
developed, all the attention has been focused on towns."
There were no jobs in the state for young people, another
voter added.
Votes will be counted on Nov. 8.
Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist party is not in power in
Bihar. The election could give him the strength to push through
planned reforms nationwide by boosting his party's numbers in
the upper house of parliament, where it is now in a minority.
Since taking office last year, Modi has struggled to build
support in parliament for an ambitious overhaul of the economy.
"This is a crucial, crucial election for Modi," said S.
Chandrasekharan, director of the South Asia Analysis Group in
New Delhi.
"His prestige is on the line. If his party does well, it'll
be a huge boost to his credibility. If it doesn't, he will be a
much diminished figure."
Among the major changes being blocked by opposition parties
are a business-friendly land purchase law and the biggest
overhaul of taxes since independence from Britain in 1947.
Victory in Bihar will help Modi as lawmakers in parliament's
upper house are picked on the basis of parties' strength in
state assemblies.
Opinion polls are divided on the outcome, but some show Modi
may struggle to capture the state.
Bihar, traditionally seen as a bellwether of national
politics, is one of India's poorest states, and its population
of 100 million exceeds that of Germany.
Modi has visited 13 times over the last three months to
deliver speeches, as he tries to win power in a region where
caste allegiances traditionally decide elections.
Two opinion polls last week showed a majority win for a
coalition of regional parties that campaign for the empowerment
of lower caste Hindus and the minority Muslim community. Another
showed the BJP winning enough seats to rule alone.
(Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Clarence Fernandez)