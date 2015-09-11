NEW DELHI, Sept 11 Opinion polls show Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a close election battle in
the country's third-most populous state, Bihar, where defeat
would dent his chances of consolidating power and speeding up
economic recovery.
Victory in Bihar's state election would help Modi build his
party's strength in the upper house of parliament, where its
lack of a majority has allowed the opposition to block economic
reforms he sees as vital for jobs and growth.
A survey by pollsters Cicero released late on Thursday
showed Modi's Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) winning a narrow
majority in the elections in one of the country's poorest
states. The vote will be in five phases from Oct. 12 to Nov. 5.
The BJP's lead was within the poll's margin of error, making
the forecast a technical tie. A separate poll by C-Voter this
week said the BJP faced defeat.
"This election is going to be very close and if Modi loses,
then national politics will take another turn," Satish Misra, a
political analyst at the Observer Research Foundation.
"Modi would be considerably weakened, both within the party
and among the public. His credibility has been eroding fast over
the last few months."
Members of the upper house of parliament are selected
according to parties' strength in state assemblies.
The Bihar election is a contest between a BJP-led alliance
and a coalition of regional parties which campaign for the
empowerment of lower caste Hindus and minority Muslims.
Bihar's big rural population will provide a crucial test of
support for Modi in the countryside, where most Indians live. He
has been criticised for not helping distressed farmers or
ensuring stable crop prices.
The Cicero poll showed the BJP would win 125 out of 243
seats in Bihar's assembly and the coalition of other parties
would win 106 seats.
Any coalition needs 122 seats for a majority. Calculating
seats is difficult in India's first-past-the-post electoral
system.
Cicero said the BJP alliance would win 42 percent of votes,
compared with 40 percent for its opponents. The poll had a
margin of error of +/- 3 percent.
The C-Voter survey showed the BJP winning a maximum of 110
seats while its rivals would win as many as 132 seats. C-Voter
said the BJP would win 40 percent of votes and its main rivals
would win 43 percent.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel,
Robert Birsel)