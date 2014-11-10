BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* India sells 100 bln rupees of 42-day cash management bills at 99.06 rupees; yield at 8.2466 percent - RBI
* For a poll, see:
** Shares of Wipro Ltd rise as much as 3.68 pct to highest since April 10; among top pct gainers on NSE index