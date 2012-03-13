MUMBAI, March 13 Deutsche Bank cut its target price for Biocon Ltd shares by 9 percent to 215 rupees after Pfizer Inc ended a deal to sell insulin products made by the Indian drugmaker.

"This issue raises its risk profile in this high-risk, capital-intensive business," Deutsche Bank wrote in a research note. Biocon shares were trading at 253.75 rupees at 1.30 p.m. (0800 GMT), down 5.16 percent.

The separation leaves India's biggest biotech company without a partner to sell the insulin drugs in key global markets such as the United States.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Ted Kerr)