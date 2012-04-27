* Net profit 978 mln rupees vs estimate 796 mln rupees
* Unexpected licencing income boosts earnings
* Global business outlook remains uncertain
* Shares rise more than 4 pct
MUMBAI, April 27 An expected licencing income
helped Biocon, India's top-listed biotechnology
company, post better-than-expected quarterly profit and lift its
shares more than 4 percent, but it said the global business
outlook remained uncertain.
The maker of biosimilar medicines has been scouting for a
new marketing partner in key markets such as the United States
after Pfizer Inc scrapped a deal in March to sell
insulin products of Biocon.
The company reported a net profit of 978 million rupees
($18.6 million) in its fiscal fourth-quarter ended March,
sharply above 796 million expected by analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The earnings of Biocon, which has marketing partners in many
countries, were helped by a licensing income of 463 million
rupees.
"The licensing income is a big surprise, we did not
anticipate it," said Siddhant Khandekar, analyst at ICICI
Direct.
"However, business uncertainty continues for the company
after the Pfizer deal got terminated ... it has to find a new
global partner."
Shares in Biocon, valued at $867 million, were up 4.6
percent at 237.2 rupees in a slightly firm Mumbai market.
The company had posted a net profit of 1 billion rupees in
the year-earlier period, but has since sold off a unit making it
not comparable for the latest period.
Still, net sales jumped 30 percent to 6.1 billion rupees,
above expectations of 5.15 billion rupees, thanks to robust
domestic demand for formulations and bio-pharmaceuticals.
"We have delivered particularly strong growth in our
research services and branded formulations business," Biocon's
chairwoman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said in a statement.
She said the global economic outlook remains uncertain but
the company was hopeful.
($1 = 52.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)