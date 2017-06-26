(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
MUMBAI, June 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's enthusiasm
for its biometric identity database has gone into overdrive.
Citizens are being pushed to link their 12-digit Aadhaar number,
which captures fingerprints and iris scans, to everything from
school enrollments to air ticket purchases. That points to the
rise of a surveillance state.
Aadhaar, which means "foundation", was launched in 2009 and
covers more than 1.1 billion people. It goes beyond social
security schemes in the United States and the United Kingdom,
partly to solve developing-country problems like the low
registration of births.
That has helped cut corruption in payouts of pensions and
subsidies. New Delhi claims it has saved almost $8 billion in
roughly three years, compared to total investment of around $1
billion - an impressive return, even with a margin of error.
It is an opportunity for companies too. India’s richest man,
Mukesh Ambani, used Aadhaar to sign up new customers to his
upstart 4G mobile network. And mobile-payment systems use the
database to enable the transfer of money between banks customers
and road-side vendors.
But Aadhaar is now going further than what is obviously
useful. In the latest example, bank accounts will cease to
function if Indians do not provide their identity number. The
scheme, once touted as voluntary by its champion Nandan
Nilekani, a founder of IT giant Infosys, looks less
and less so.
New Delhi’s push is doubly troubling. First, it potentially
gives extra power to a government that doesn’t always keep some
of its hardline religious supporters in check. The Supreme Court
is yet to rule on privacy issues related to the database.
Second, the wider ecosystem is not foolproof. Leak victims
so far include a former star cricketer and more than 1 million
pensioners. India still does not have a comprehensive
data-protection law, though there is one in the works.
While personal information is often already in the public
domain, Aadhaar makes it easier for bad actors to build a
profile of a person. With that in mind, New Delhi would do well
to limit Aadhaar’s application or better explain why it needs to
be so far-reaching. That might be best way to retain consumer
faith in an innovation helping India leapfrog in its financial
development.
On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani
CONTEXT NEWS
- Indians must now provide a 12-digit biometric identity
number when they open bank accounts, according to a June
1 circular from the finance ministry. Existing account holders
must provide their so-called Aadhaar numbers by Dec. 31.
- A Press Trust of India report said customers would have to
quote the number along with their tax code, or Permanent Account
Number, for all financial transactions worth more than 50,000
rupees ($776).
- On June 9, India's Supreme Court ruled in favour of a move
by New Delhi to curb tax evasion by requiring biometric numbers
on tax returns. However, the court said people who do not yet
have a number are exempt until it rules
on a separate, pending right-to-privacy case.
- More than 1.1 billion Indians now have an identity under
the Aadhaar scheme, which launched in 2009.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: bit.ly/BVsubscribe
(Editing by Quentin Webb and Katrina Hamlin)