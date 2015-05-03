MUMBAI May 3 India's Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.
said it planned to consolidate all of the Aditya Birla
Group's branded apparel businesses into Pantaloons Fashion &
Retail Ltd, another listed firm in the $40 billion
conglomerate.
The group's various branded-apparel businesses will be split
off from Aditya Birla Nuvo and other units and then consolidated
into Pantaloons Fashion, which will then be renamed Aditya Birla
Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL), according to a company statement.
"The consolidation will unlock value for the shareholders by
giving them an opportunity to participate in the promising
fashion space directly through ABFRL," Kumar Mangalam Birla,
chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said in the statement.
Under the restructuring process, shareholders in Aditya
Birla Nuvo will get 26 new shares of Pantaloons Fashion for
every five of their shares in recompense for branded apparel
unit Madura Fashion.
Holders of unlisted shares in Madura Garments Lifestyle
Retail Co Ltd will get seven new equity shares of Pantaloons
Fashion for every 500 shares they hold after the Madura
Lifestyle brand splits off from Madura Garments.
Preference share holders in Madura Garments will get one new
common share in Pantaloons Fashion for each preference share
held.
"This move to bring all the branded apparels businesses
under one roof will accelerate growth," said Pranab Barua,
business director of apparel and retail business at the Aditya
Birla Group, in the statement.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval,
is expected to be completed in the next six to nine months, the
company statement said on Sunday.
