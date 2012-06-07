June 7 India's diversified Aditya Birla group plans to invest about 70 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) on setting up new facilities and expanding the capacity of existing units in the southern state of Karnataka, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Thursday.

The group, which has interests in telecoms, retail, metals and cement, plans to invest 57.5 billion rupees in new cement facilities and about 11.6 billion rupees in expanding its metal and chemical plants in the state.

The invesments will be made over the next three years and are in addition to about 60 billion rupees the group has already invested in Karnataka, a group spokeswoman said, after Birla announced the investment plans in state capital Bangalore.

Aditya Birla group companies include India's top aluminium producer Hindalco Industries, the country's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement and mobile operator Idea Cellular. ($1=54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI and Harichandan Arakali in BANGALORE)