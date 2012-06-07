June 7 India's diversified Aditya Birla group
plans to invest about 70 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) on
setting up new facilities and expanding the capacity of existing
units in the southern state of Karnataka, Chairman Kumar
Mangalam Birla said on Thursday.
The group, which has interests in telecoms, retail, metals
and cement, plans to invest 57.5 billion rupees in new cement
facilities and about 11.6 billion rupees in expanding its metal
and chemical plants in the state.
The invesments will be made over the next three years and
are in addition to about 60 billion rupees the group has already
invested in Karnataka, a group spokeswoman said, after Birla
announced the investment plans in state capital Bangalore.
Aditya Birla group companies include India's top aluminium
producer Hindalco Industries, the country's largest
cement producer UltraTech Cement and mobile operator
Idea Cellular.
($1=54.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI and Harichandan Arakali in
BANGALORE)