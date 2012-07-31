By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, July 31 Hundreds of millions of
people across India were left without power on Tuesday in one of
the world's worst blackouts, trapping miners, stranding train
travellers and plunging hospitals into darkness when grids
collapsed for the second time in two days.
Stretching from Assam, near China, to the Himalayas and the
northwestern deserts of Rajasthan, the outage covered states
where half of India's 1.2 billion people live and embarrassed
the government, which has failed to build up enough power
capacity to meet soaring demand.
"Even before we could figure out the reason for yesterday's
failure, we had more grid failures today," said R. N. Nayak,
chairman of the state-run Power Grid Corporation.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had vowed to fast-track
stalled power and infrastructure projects as well as introduce
free market reforms aimed at reviving India's flagging economy.
But he has drawn fire for dragging his feet.
By nightfall, power was back up in the humid capital, New
Delhi and much of the north, but a senior official said only a
third was restored in the rural state of Uttar Pradesh, itself
home to more people than Brazil.
The cuts in such a widespread area of the world's second
most populous nation appeared to be one of the biggest in
history, and hurt Indians' pride as the country seeks to emerge
as a major force on the international stage.
"It's certainly shameful. Power is a very basic amenity and
situations like these should not occur," said Unnayan Amitabh,
19, an intern with HSBC bank in New Delhi, before giving up on
the underground train system and flagging down an auto-rickshaw
to get home.
"They talk about big ticket reforms but can't get something
as essential as power supply right."
Power Minister Sushilkumar Shinde blamed the system collapse
on some states drawing more than their share of electricity from
the over-burdened grid, but Uttar Pradesh's top civil servant
for energy said outdated transmission lines were at fault.
Asia's third-largest economy suffers a peak-hour power
deficit of about 10 percent, dragging on economic growth.
Between a quarter and 40 percent of Indians are not
connected to the national grid.
Two hundred miners were stranded in three deep coal shafts
in the state of West Bengal when their electric elevators
stopped working. Eastern Coalfields Limited official Niladri Roy
said workers at the mines, one of which is 700 metres (3,000
feet) deep, were not in danger and were being taken out.
Train stations in Kolkata were swamped and traffic jammed
the streets after government offices closed early in the
dilapidated coastal city of 5 million people.
The power failed in some major city hospitals and office
buildings had to fire up diesel generators.
By mid-evening, services had been restored on the New Delhi
metro system.
"PUSHED INTO DARKNESS"
On Monday, India was forced to buy extra power from the tiny
neighbouring kingdom of Bhutan to help it recover from a
blackout that hit more than 300 million people.
Indians took to social networking sites to ridicule the
United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, in part for
promoting Shinde despite the power cuts.
Narendra Modi, an opposition leader and chief minister in
Gujarat, a state that enjoys a surplus of power, was scornful.
"With poor economic management UPA has emptied the pockets
of common man; kept stomachs hungry with inflation & today
pushed them into darkness," he said on his Twitter account.
The country's southern and western grids were supplying
power to help restore services, officials said.
The problem has been made worse by a weak monsoon in
agricultural states such as wheat-belt Punjab and Uttar Pradesh
in the Ganges plain, which has a larger population than Brazil.
With less rain to irrigate crops, more farmers resort to
electric pumps to draw water from wells.
India's electricity distribution and transmission is mostly
state run, with private companies operating in Delhi, Mumbai and
Kolkata. Less than a quarter of generation is private
nationwide.
More than half the country's electricity is generated by
coal, with hydro power and nuclear also contributing.
Power shortages and a creaky road and rail network have
weighed heavily on India's efforts to industrialize. Grappling
with the slowest economic growth in nine years, the government
recently scaled back a target to pump $1 trillion into
infrastructure over the next five years.
Major industries have their own power plants or diesel
generators and are shielded from outages. But the inconsistent
supply hits investment and disrupts small businesses.
High consumption of heavily subsidized diesel by farmers and
businesses has fuelled a gaping fiscal deficit that the
government has vowed to tackle to restore confidence in the
economy.
But the poor monsoon means a subsidy cut is politically
difficult.
On Tuesday, the central bank cut its economic growth outlook
for the fiscal year that ends in March to 6.5 percent, from the
7.3 percent assumption made in April, putting its outlook closer
to that of many private economists.
"This is going to have a substantial adverse impact on the
overall economic activity. Power failure for two consecutive
days hits sentiment very badly," said N. Bhanumurthy, a senior
economist at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.