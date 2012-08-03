* Cites turf wars, lack of political will and resources
* Says power minister has little control over key issues
* Delhi should have system like Mumbai's to isolate supply
* Project pipeline bare, prepares for future opportunities
By Rosemary Arackaparambil and Ketan Bondre
MUMBAI, Aug 3 India needs a more cohesive energy
policy and stringent grid management to avoid a recurrence of
the power outages that hit hundreds of millions of people this
week, the chief executive of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
said in an interview.
Reliance Infrastructure, India's largest private electric
utility, provides power to 30 million people in financial
capital Mumbai and political capital New Delhi.
CEO Lalit Jalan said he was unsettled when the power went
off while he was visiting a Delhi bureaucrat on Tuesday in a
building supplied by his company and that he then felt relieved
to learn it was caused by grid failure, not a company lapse.
Three of India's five transmission grids collapsed on
Tuesday, cutting power to states where some 670 million people
live. The blackout, one of the world's worst, followed a similar
breakdown across the north the previous day.
The reasons for the failures were still being studied, but
the central government has said some states overstepped quotas
as a poor monsoon caused greater-than-expected demand by farmers
to pump water for irrigation.
"The protection systems did not work, or they were bypassed,
or the protocol was not followed - all very serious issues,"
Jalan said on Friday.
"The second aspect is overdrawing, so the discipline was
missing," he said, adding that exemplary punishment was needed
to enforce discipline in future.
"Depending on how many leaves of the onion you want to open,
everything is an issue, and it is not that the issues are not
known," Jalan said. He cited overlapping governance by a number
of ministries and states, lack of political will, lack of
resources and turf wars.
Jalan said the power ministry did not have total control
over the various building blocks of the power sector.
"He (the power minister) has no control over fuel. Coal is
with somebody; natural gas is with somebody; atomic with
somebody. He has no control over land ... he has no control over
finance ... he has no control over states, so what does he have
control over?"
Jalan said, "Clearly there is a need to have an integrated
energy (plan), which has been mooted for a long time."
Jalan also said Delhi could develop a so-called islanding
system like that of Mumbai, which ensures the city's supplies
are isolated in the event of a grid failure so that its lights
stay on.
INFRASTRUCTURE WAITING GAME
Reliance Infrastructure is also involved in a number of road
and metro projects across the country, with mixed results.
It operates India's only airport express metro in Delhi, but
the line had to be shut last month following the discovery of
construction faults. Jalan said the line, which was commissioned
just last year, was unlikely to open for another six months. It
was constructed by state-run Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
Reliance expects to commission one line of the Mumbai metro
by the end of March 2013, two years beyond its targeted timeline
due to land issues.
Jalan said it was unlikely to proceed with a second line of
the Mumbai metro, again due to land-related delays.
As for roads, the company has started collecting tolls on
seven projects and expects to start collecting from another
three this year and one more next year.
Its pipeline of new projects is otherwise empty after it
lost out to more aggressive bidders last year, Jalan said,
adding that the company was evaluating 20 to 30 proposals of
road asset sales by distressed private companies.
Jalan appeared unperturbed that the cupboard of projects was
looking bare.
"I get myself to be debt free and get ready for the good
days to show up," he said.
With a net debt to equity ratio of 0.5 percent at the end of
March 2012, the company has relatively moderate leverage,
Barclays said in a recent report.
"We are in a brilliant, beautiful spot ... We are the lion
waiting for its kill," he said.
