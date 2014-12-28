NEW DELHI Dec 28 A blast rattled the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Sunday, injuring two people, a police official said.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the low-intensity explosion outside a restaurant in a commercial part of the city, formerly known as Bangalore. A police bomb squad was at the scene.

"There has been an explosion outside a popular restaurant. No one has been killed," Prashant Rao, a police officer in the emergency control room, told Reuters.

Rao said officials of the anti-terrorism National Investigation Agency had reached the site and the blast site was cordoned off.

At least 13 people were wounded in a powerful blast in Bengaluru in 2013. (Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Angus MacSwan)