NEW DELHI Dec 28 A crude bomb exploded outside
a busy restaurant in India's high-tech capital of Bengaluru on
Sunday, killing a woman and wounding a man, police said.
The low-intensity blast occurred in the centre of Bengaluru
packed with Sunday evening crowds, prompting a security alert in
other Indian cities.
Police said the improvised explosive device had been placed
between two flower-pots near the Coconut Grove restaurant.
Police commissioner M.N.Reddy said nobody had yet claimed
responsibility for the blast.
"Essentially, it was aimed at causing panic and fear," Reddy
told reporters.
He said a 38-year-old woman who was walking past the
restaurant suffered shrapnel injuries to her head and neck and
died in hospital shortly after the explosion. A man was wounded
but his condition was stable.
Soon after the blast, police were ordered on higher alert in
Mumbai, Delhi and Pune, security officials said in New Delhi.
Bengaluru, which was formerly known as Bangalore, has been
on a general alert since police picked up an engineer for
allegedly running a pro-Islamic State Twitter account that had
tens of thousands of followers worldwide.
Following the arrest of Mehdi Masoor Biswas, state police
had received threats that there would be retaliation.
At least 13 people were wounded in a powerful blast in
Bengaluru in 2013, for which no group claimed responsibility.
