June 27 At least three people have been killed following an explosion at a fuel pipeline of state-owned energy company GAIL (India) Ltd in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, local television channels reported on Friday.

A GAIL spokeswoman confirmed the explosion when contacted by Reuters, but said the company was not aware of the reason and its impact.

