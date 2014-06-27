NEW DELHI, June 27 Indian state-controlled energy firm Oil and Natural Gas Corp has shut two gas fields in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh after a pipeline fire killed more than two dozen people, its exploration chief said on Friday.

"Fields connected to the pipeline have been shut as the pipeline is closed because of the fire," N. K. Verma told Reuters. It was not immediately clear how much production was affected. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)