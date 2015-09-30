MUMBAI, Sept 30 An Indian court sentenced five men to death and jailed seven for life on Wednesday for planning bomb blasts that ripped through Mumbai commuter trains in 2006, killing more than 180 people and wounding hundreds.

The specially convened court convicted 12 of 13 accused earlier this month for their role in the events that led to seven bombs exploding on packed trains during the evening rush hour in Mumbai on July 11, 2006.

The bombs targeted an overcrowded suburban network that carries around seven million people a day.

Police say the attack was carried out by disaffected Muslims at the behest of Pakistan-based Islamist militants, and named militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba's Pakistan-based leader, Azeem Cheema, as the prime conspirator. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Nick Macfie)