MUMBAI, Sept 30 An Indian court sentenced five
men to death and jailed seven for life on Wednesday for planning
the bomb blasts that ripped through Mumbai commuter trains in
2006, killing more than 180 people and wounding hundreds.
The specially convened court convicted 12 of 13 accused
earlier this month for their role in the events that led to
seven bombs exploding on packed trains during the evening rush
hour in Mumbai on July 11, 2006.
The bombs targeted an overcrowded suburban network that
carries around seven million people a day.
Police say the attack was carried out by disaffected Muslims
at the behest of Pakistan-based Islamist militants, and named
militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba's Pakistan-based leader, Azeem
Cheema, as the prime conspirator.
One of the convicted men flashed a victory sign as he was
taken from jail to the court for sentencing.
Defence lawyers said they would appeal to the Bombay High
Court. "We are disappointed with the decision," lawyer Wahab
Khan told reporters. "Even a common man could say this is a
framed-up case."
Controversy has dogged the investigation of the 2006
attacks, adding to delays in a trial which has dragged on for
eight years and featured testimony from about 200 witnesses.
Some defendants said they were tortured by police eager to
extract confessions on charges that ranged from murder to
conspiracy against the state and waging war against the nation.
Police have denied these assertions.
Relations between India and Pakistan remain difficult, with
recent flashpoints including border tensions and controversy
over whether to discuss the disputed territory of Kashmir
derailing an attempt to revive peace talks.
