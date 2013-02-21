Investigating officers inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Two bombs placed on bicycles exploded in a crowded market-place in Hyderabad on Thursday, and Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde said at least 11 people were killed.

Following are some major militant attacks in India in recent years:

2012

Aug 1 - Four small explosions occurred in quick succession in a busy shopping area of Pune.

2011

Sept 7 - 14 killed in a powerful bomb placed in a briefcase outside the Delhi High Court

July 13 - 26 killed in three simultaneous blasts in Mumbai.

2010

Dec 7 - A two-year-old girl was killed and several wounded in a blast outside a temple in Varanasi.

Sept 19 - Gunmen on motorbikes shot at a tourist bus near the main mosque in New Delhi, wounding two Taiwanese visitors, weeks before the city hosted the 54-nation Commonwealth Games. Officials put it down to local gangs and ruled out the involvement of militants.

April 17 - At least one person was killed and 15 people were wounded after two bombs exploded outside a packed cricket stadium in the software hub of Bangalore. Police suspect the LeT and other militant groups were involved.

Feb 10 - At least eight people were killed in a bomb attack on a restaurant popular with tourists in Pune. Police investigations focus on LeT and the Indian Mujahideen.

2008

Nov 26-29 - Coordinated bombing and shooting attacks by 10 gunmen, including on luxury hotels, kill 166 people in Mumbai. India blames the attacks on Pakistan-based militants, and the only surviving gunman says they were members of the group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Oct 30 - Eleven bomb blasts rip through Guwahati, the main city of northeastern Assam state. Detonated in quick succession, they kill at least 68 people and wound 335.

Sept 13 - At least five bombs explode in crowded markets and streets in the heart of New Delhi, killing at least 18 people and injuring scores more. The Indian Mujahideen again claim responsibility.

July 26 - At least 16 small bombs explode in Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat, killing 45 people and wounding 161. A little-known group called the "Indian Mujahideen" claims responsibility for the attack and the May 13 attack in Jaipur.

July 25 - Eight small bombs hit Bangalore, killing at least one woman and wounding at least 15.

May 13 - Seven bombs rip through the crowded streets of the western city of Jaipur, killing at least 63 people in markets and outside Hindu temples.

2007

August 25 - Three coordinated explosions at an amusement park and a street stall in Hyderabad kill at least 40 people.

May 18 - A bomb explodes during Friday prayers at a historic mosque in Hyderabad, killing 11 worshippers. Police later shoot dead five people in clashes with hundreds of enraged Muslims protesting the attack.

February 19 - Two bombs explode aboard a train heading from India to Pakistan; at least 66 passengers, most of them Pakistanis, burn to death.

2006

September 8 - At least 32 people are killed in a series of explosions, including one near a mosque, in Malegaon town, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Mumbai.

July 11 - More than 180 people are killed in seven bomb explosions at railway stations and on trains in Mumbai. Islamist militants are blamed.

March 7 - At least 15 people are killed and 60 wounded in three blasts in Varanasi.