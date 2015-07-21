NEW DELHI, July 21 India's Supreme Court threw
out on Tuesday a last-minute appeal by Yakub Memon, the only
person to be condemned to death for a series of bombings in
Mumbai in 1993, clearing the way for his execution this month
after two decades in jail.
He is due to be hanged on July 30.
The blasts in March 1993 ripped through Mumbai, then known
as Bombay, killing at least 257 people at separate landmarks,
including the Bombay Stock Exchange, a popular cinema and two
crowded markets.
Police consider Memon's brother "Tiger" Memon and mafia don
Dawood Ibrahim to be the main masterminds behind the attack,
carried out to avenge the destruction of an ancient mosque by
Hindu zealots in 1992. Both remain in hiding, reportedly in
Pakistan.
Others originally charged in relation to the attack had
their sentences reduced to life imprisonment in 2013. But Memon
was found by the court to be the "driving spirit" behind the
attacks, and his 2007 death sentence was upheld.
While Tiger Memon has been in hiding since 1993, Yakub Memon
decided to return to India from Pakistan in 1994, protesting his
innocence. He was detained shortly afterwards in circumstances
that remain unclear: he has said he turned himself in, but
police claimed an arrest.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Clara Ferreira
Marques; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)