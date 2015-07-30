MUMBAI, July 30 India hanged Yakub Memon on Thursday for his role in the country's deadliest bomb attacks that killed at least 257 people in Mumbai in 1993, two Indian television channels reported.

Memon was sent to the gallows on his 53rd birthday inside a jail complex in the western city of Nagpur at around 7 a.m. (0130 GMT), TV channels NDTV and CNN-IBN reported. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Paul Tait)