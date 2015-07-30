(Writes through with reaction, context)
By Zeba Siddiqui and Aditya Kalra
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 30 India hanged Yakub
Memon on Thursday for his role in the country's deadliest
bombings, which killed 257 people in Mumbai in 1993, after the
Supreme Court threw out his final plea for a stay of execution.
Memon was convicted as the "driving spirit" behind the
serial blasts in India's financial capital Mumbai, then known as
Bombay. He spent two decades in jail before going to the gallows
on his 53rd birthday in a jail in the western city of Nagpur.
The execution drew wide public support but has stirred
controversy about whether the punishment adequately reflected
the help Memon gave authorities in solving the crime.
Critics question whether Memon's death serves India's larger
interests, saying it sends the wrong message to potential
collaborators with justice agencies.
In the days before his execution, it emerged that Memon had
helped Indian intelligence crack the case and establish a link
to neighbour and arch-rival Pakistan over the bombings.
"It's extremely sad that India has gone ahead, we had been
hoping India will now call for a moratorium," said Meenakshi
Ganguly, South Asia director for Human Rights Watch.
"But it's very welcome that now there seems to be a growing
debate around this in India."
In a dramatic sequence of events, a Supreme Court panel held
an unprecedented hearing in the early hours of Thursday, before
rejecting Memon's last-ditch plea for a 14-day delay in
execution. Several previous pleas had also been rejected.
Police consider Memon's brother, "Tiger" Memon, and mafia
don Dawood Ibrahim to be the masterminds behind the attacks,
intended to avenge the destruction of an ancient mosque by Hindu
zealots in 1992. Both men remain in hiding.
Memon's body was released for burial in Mumbai, with police
deployed in riot gear to guard against possible street protests
and security tightened at the family home.
WIDER DEBATE
For decades India had been reluctant to carry out death
sentences, until it voted in 2012 against a U.N. draft
resolution for a global moratorium on executions.
Memon's execution was the third in less than three years,
following an eight-year gap, said the Indian arm of rights group
Amnesty International, which opposes the death penalty.
"The Indian government essentially killed a man in cold
blood to show that killing is wrong," its executive director,
Aakar Patel, said.
Attack survivors welcomed the news, however. "The government
has given us a ray of hope," one man told news channel India
Today, without giving his name. "We have to feel that full
justice has been received."
(Additional reporting by Suchitra Mohanty in New Delhi; Editing
by Douglas Busvine and Clarence Fernandez)