NEW DELHI Dec 5 Fifteen Indians lost their
sight after a doctor used suspected infected equipment to remove
cataracts at a free eye surgery camp, the latest incident to
highlight the dangers of shoddy medical treatment in the
country.
A criminal investigation has been launched against the
non-governmental organisation and the doctors who carried out
the operations, mainly on elderly women, without consulting
health authorities.
The government is trying to check the condition of 45 other
patients operated on at the camp in Punjab state in northern
India, according to Rajiv Bhalla, a senior government surgeon in
the city of Amritsar, where the patients are being treated.
"The cause was probably using unsterilised instruments -
that can be the only reason for the infection in the eye," said
Bhalla. "There are no chances of them having their vision
restored."
Calls to the organisation that organised the camp and the
hospital where it took place went unanswered.
The botched operations draw attention to the poor state of
healthcare in India, which has one of the lowest rates of public
spending on medical care anywhere, according to the World Health
Organization.
Last month, at least 13 women died after treatment at an
unhygienic mass sterilisation camp in central India. An
independent investigation found the doctor used the same needle
on each patient and staff never changed their gloves.
The mishandled surgeries at the eye camp were discovered
when the 15 patients came to a government office on Wednesday
asking for medicine and financial help. The operations took
place in a village outside Amritsar in early November.
"They were very upset and helpless," said Ravi Bhagat, the
deputy commissioner of Amritsar. "It took them a while to come
to see us because they never knew it was going to be such a
serious issue."
India has the world's largest number of blind people and
cataracts are one of the leading causes of people losing their
sight, according to Sightsavers, a British charity. In order to
combat the problem, mass cataract camps are organised.
"It is just a minor surgery, the results are normally very
good," said Bhalla. "This should never have happened."
