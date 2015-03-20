MUMBAI, March 20 Corporate India's "shameful"
failure to appoint enough women directors ahead of a deadline
set by regulators for April 1 will result in "very serious"
consequences for firms, the head of the country's market
regulator said on Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India last year imposed
a quota of one female director on the board of every listed
firm. It extended the deadline once last year, but despite
last-minute appointments, hundreds of firms, including several
large state-owned companies, still fall short of the
requirement.
"I find it very shameful that in this country, about 8,000
or 9,000 listed companies can't find even one woman who is
competent enough to be on their board," SEBI chairman U.K. Sinha
told reporters.
"I'm very categorical: if people do not follow it willingly,
then it will have consequences. And the consequences will be as
per the law and can be very serious."
He did not specify the penalty or consequence.
According to data combined by Prime Database, almost one
third of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange still
have no women directors on their board. Laggards include state
owned oil firm ONGC, infrastructure group Larsen &
Toubro and conglomerate Adani Enterprises,
owned by one of India's richest men.
That is an improvement from early 2014, when the rule was
introduced. In February last year, two-thirds of firms lacked a
single female director.
But campaigners argue that the last-minute rush has also
brought in female directors who do not meet the spirit of the
law, as they are connected to the "promoters", or majority
shareholders -- in many cases, through family.
According to Prime Database, if the requirement was for
boards to have independent women directors, 62 percent of listed
firms would fall short.
Poonam Barua, an economist and a campaigner who runs WILL
Forum India and helps promote women in leadership, said there
was no issue of supply of qualified women among India's roughly
600 million women, or any shortage of ambition.
Instead, she argues companies themselves have been reluctant
to accept different voices.
"I understand the rest of the world has the same problem,
the difference is we have 500 million women. We are 8 percent of
the world population," Barua said.
"If in 8 percent of the world's population you cannot find
qualified women, I say go and change your perspective."
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques, editing by David Evans)