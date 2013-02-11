MUMBAI Feb 11 Bank of India is hoping to raise up to $500 million in dollar bonds, and is expected to meet investors in Europe and Asia later this month, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The lender has picked Barclays Capital, Citigroup, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch to arrange the investor meetings, said the sources.

The firm completed the U.S. leg of investor meetings in early February, they said.

The bank will closely watch the markets and decide on a deal when the time is appropriate, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)