MUMBAI The offers may be pouring in from Hollywood but actor Anupam Kher is determined to choose roles that don't cater to cultural stereotypes about India in the West.

"I am very conscious when it comes to choosing roles there," the 57-year-old actor told Reuters in an interview.

"Here I can do any nonsense but when it comes to Hollywood it's almost as if I am representing my country, so I want to make sure I make the right choices," he said.

Kher walked the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival this month for the premiere of David Russell's "Silver Linings Playbook", sharing the spotlight with the main cast -- Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence.

The film, a dramatic comedy about a man who returns to his family home after eight months in a mental institution, won the People's Choice award at Toronto. Kher plays a doctor in the film.

The actor wasn't sure if "Silver Linings Playbook", based on a book by Matthew Quick, would release in India.

"I am very keen that Indians get to see the film," he said. "I hope I can ask De Niro to come here to promote the film."

In a career spanning three decades, Kher has worked in more than 300 Indian films, with memorable roles in movies such as "Saaransh" and "Daddy".

His body of work in Hollywood is nowhere near as prolific, despite roles in films by Woody Allen and Ang Lee, but that's probably because Kher says he doesn't accept every role that comes his way.

"Thankfully there isn't as much stereotyping as there used to be and I think Indian actors are getting more and more respect." he said. "I make sure I make the right choices."

The audition for "Silver Linings Playbook" took place over Skype when Kher was shooting for a film in a remote village in Rajasthan.

"I didn't even know how to use Skype so I didn't know how the audition would go but it must've gone well," he said.

