LONDON, July 7 Film star Alia Bhatt says she
wants to try her hand at acting in Hollywood or starring in
shows for platforms like Netflix, part of a growing number of
Indian actors looking to broaden their careers beyond Bollywood.
The 23-year-old has worked in the Indian film industry for
four years and was recently seen in crime drama "Utda Punjab".
"Definitely Hollywood is something - a destination that you
really reach after, maybe a couple of years after kind of
finding your feet in Indian cinema, in Bollywood," Bhatt told
Reuters. "I'm going to step into it maybe a little slower, but
definitely I have plans."
(Reporting By Serena Chaudhry)