MUMBAI Dec 4 Movie actor and director Dev
Anand, known for his joie de vivre as Bollywood's "evergreen
hero", has died aged 88, an aide said, bringing the end to an
era of Indian cinema.
Anand, whose last film, "Chargesheet", was released in
September, was in London with his son, Suneil, when he died on
Saturday from a heart attack, aide Mohan Churiwala told Reuters.
"He was never sick. Even when I spoke to him last evening,
he sounded fine -- hale and hearty," Churiwala said.
Anand is also survived by his wife, Kalpana Karthik.
Born in Lahore, Anand travelled to Mumbai to work as a clerk
in a government office in 1944 and got his first break two years
later in the film "Hum Ek Hain". He turned director soon
afterwards and went on to deliver a string of hits.
"CID", "Guide", "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" and "Jewel Thief"
are movies considered part of Bollywood's essential viewing
catalogue, and Anand's unique acting style is widely celebrated.
He is said to have been inspired by Hollywood's Gregory
Peck, but his own casual style and the signature nod of his head
while delivering lines were often imitated by fans.
Anand refused to retire from Bollywood, often telling
interviewers he would work till his last breath. He was working
on a new film at the time of his death.
"An era has come to an end," Bollywood superstar Amitabh
Bachchan wrote on Twitter. "Dev Anand leaves a void never
perhaps to be filled again... his never-give-up belief, his joy
of life."
