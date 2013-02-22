By Shafiq Mohammed
| HYDERABAD, India
HYDERABAD, India Feb 22 India had intelligence
warnings of a security threat several days before two bicycle
bombs ripped through a market in the southern city of Hyderabad,
the home minister said on Friday, adding that the death toll had
risen to 14.
Six people were in critical condition after the
near-simultaneous blasts on Thursday, Home Minister Sushil Kumar
Shinde said after visiting the site and one of seven hospitals
treating victims among the 119 wounded.
Police were deployed throughout Hyderabad to prevent
outbreaks of violence between Hindus and Muslims in the city,
which has recently witnessed tension between the two
communities. Similar attacks have led to clashes.
The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the main
opposition force in the country, called a one-day strike in
Hyderabad on Friday to protest against the attack.
No group had claimed responsibility and Shinde said it was
too early to make accusations.
Shinde said that the federal government had warned states of
an unspecified threat earlier in the week.
"No intelligence was given that a particular area it will
happen. A general alert was given in the past two to three
days to the whole country. And that's all," he told reporters.
Hyderabad is a major IT centre in India, only second to
Bangalore. Microsoft and Google have major
centres in the city. The blasts happened in a market near a
middle-class neighbourhood across the city from the business
district.
The explosions come less than two weeks after India hanged a
Kashmiri man called Afzal Guru for a militant attack on the
country's parliament in 2001.
Authorities say a suitcase bomb that killed 17 at Delhi High
Court in 2011 was planted by militants who wanted Guru's death
sentence commuted.
(Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Additional reporting by Satarupa
Bhattacharjya and Annie Banerji; Editing by Nick Macfie)