MUMBAI, April 2 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest level in three months on Tuesday as a record current account deficit raised concerns over the future course of monetary easing while upcoming debt supplies also hurt.

At 10:20 a.m. (0450 GMT), the 10-year bond yield was at 8 percent, its highest since Jan. 2 and up 5 basis points on the day. The yield is expected to be capped around current levels for the day as buying is expected from mutual funds, traders said. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)