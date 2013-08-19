MUMBAI Aug 19 India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 9 percent on Monday afternoon as the rupee continued to make a series of record lows as the government's measures were seen as inadequate to halt the free-fall in the currency.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 9 percent, up 12 basis points on the day at 12:32 p.m. (0702 GMT), its highest level since Nov. 15, 2011.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 62.61/62 per dollar, after hitting a record low of 62.6250. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)