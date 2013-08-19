UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI Aug 19 India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 9 percent on Monday afternoon as the rupee continued to make a series of record lows as the government's measures were seen as inadequate to halt the free-fall in the currency.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 9 percent, up 12 basis points on the day at 12:32 p.m. (0702 GMT), its highest level since Nov. 15, 2011.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 62.61/62 per dollar, after hitting a record low of 62.6250. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)