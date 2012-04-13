* Bidding open from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT to 12:00 p.m./0630 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2021 bond 8.4622 pct * --2018 bond 8.4983 pct * --2027 bond 8.6622 pct * --2036 bond 8.8009 pct MUMBAI, April 13 India is expected to sell the 2021 bonds at 102.11 rupees, yielding 8.4622 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of eight traders showed. The government will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021, 40 billion rupees of the 8.24 percent 2018 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2027 and 8.33 percent 2036 bonds. India is expected to sell the 2018 bonds at 98.80 rupees, yielding 8.4983 percent at the auction, the poll showed. Traders do not expect underwriters to be forced to buy any bonds as liquidity conditions have improved and there are expectations of a rate cut by the central bank next week. The 2027 bonds are expected to be sold at 96.77 rupees for a yield of 8.6622 percent, the 2036 bonds are likely to be sold at 95.30 rupees or 8.8009 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 percent 2021 Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 102.11 rupees (8.4622 percent) Average forecast : 102.10 rupees (8.4632 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.27 rupees (8.4378 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.00 rupees (8.4790 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 percent 2018 bond Maturity date : April 22, 2018 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 98.80 rupees (8.4983 percent) Average forecast : 98.73 rupees (8.5130 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.90 rupees (8.4766 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.55 rupees (8.5527 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 96.77 rupees (8.6622 percent) Average forecast : 96.71 rupees (8.6693 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.85 rupees (8.6524 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.49 rupees (8.6962 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 7, 2036 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 95.30 rupees (8.8009 percent) Average forecast : 95.19 rupees (8.8128 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.75 rupees (8.7540 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.85 rupees (8.8481 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 51.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Naryanan, Aditya Phatak and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)