* Bidding open two hours from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT * Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2018 bond 8.1800 pct * --2021 bond 8.1016 pct * --2041 bond 8.4901 pct MUMBAI, Feb 3 India is expected to sell 2018 bonds at 98.31 rupees, yielding 8.1800 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government will sell 30 billion rupees ($612.24 million) of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. The 2021 bonds could fetch 104.56 rupees for a yield of 8.1016 percent, while the 2041 bonds are likely to be sold at 103.65 rupees, yielding 8.4901 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 percent 2018 Maturity date : Apr. 11, 2018 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 6, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.31 rupees (8.1800 percent Average forecast : 98.31 rupees (8.1796 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.40 rupees (8.1610 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.26 rupees (8.1906 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 percent 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 6, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.56 rupees (8.1016 percent) Average forecast : 104.55 rupees (8.1027 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.65 rupees (8.0884 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.45 rupees (8.1176 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 6, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.65 rupees (8.4901 percent) Average forecast : 103.63 rupees (8.4915 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.78 rupees (8.4784 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.55 rupees (8.4991 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 49 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)