* Bidding open two hours from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT * Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2020 bond 8.2859 pct * --2024 bond 8.3391 pct * --2030 bond 8.5855 pct MUMBAI, Feb 10 India is expected to sell 2020 bonds at 99.44 rupees, yielding 8.2859 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government will sell 30 billion rupees each ($604.8 million) of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. It will also sell 60 billion rupees of the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. The 2024 bonds could fetch 106.27 rupees for a yield of 8.3391 percent, while the 2030 bonds are likely to be sold at 103.54 rupees, yielding 8.5855 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 percent 2020 Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 13, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.44 rupees (8.2859 percent Average forecast : 99.44 rupees (8.2853 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.56 rupees (8.2649 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.36 rupees (8.3000 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 13, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 106.27 rupees (8.3391 percent) Average forecast : 106.27 rupees (8.3389 percent) Highest Forecast : 106.40 rupees (8.3231 percent) Lowest Forecast : 106.13 rupees (8.3564 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 13, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.54 rupees (8.5855 percent) Average forecast : 103.52 rupees (8.5867 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.84 rupees (8.5535 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.33 rupees (8.6071 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 49.6 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)