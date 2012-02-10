* Bidding open two hours from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT
* Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT
* Forecast cut-off yields:
* --2020 bond 8.2859 pct
* --2024 bond 8.3391 pct
* --2030 bond 8.5855 pct
MUMBAI, Feb 10 India is expected to sell
2020 bonds at 99.44 rupees, yielding 8.2859 percent at an
auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
The government will sell 30 billion rupees each ($604.8
million) of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, and 8.97 percent 2030
bonds. It will also sell 60 billion rupees of the 9.15 percent
2024 bonds.
The 2024 bonds could fetch 106.27 rupees for a yield of
8.3391 percent, while the 2030 bonds are likely to be sold at
103.54 rupees, yielding 8.5855 percent.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.19 percent 2020
Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Feb. 13, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 99.44 rupees (8.2859 percent
Average forecast : 99.44 rupees (8.2853 percent)
Highest Forecast : 99.56 rupees (8.2649 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 99.36 rupees (8.3000 percent)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 bond
Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Feb. 13, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 106.27 rupees (8.3391 percent)
Average forecast : 106.27 rupees (8.3389 percent)
Highest Forecast : 106.40 rupees (8.3231 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 106.13 rupees (8.3564 percent)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond
Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Feb. 13, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 103.54 rupees (8.5855 percent)
Average forecast : 103.52 rupees (8.5867 percent)
Highest Forecast : 103.84 rupees (8.5535 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 103.33 rupees (8.6071 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1= 49.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)