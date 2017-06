Feb 13 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of bonds on Feb. 17, the government said in a statement on Monday. New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.24 percent 2018 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, it said. The government will also auction 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds on Friday. ($1= 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Writing by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)