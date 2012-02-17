* Bidding open two hours from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT * Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2018 bond 8.3044 pct * --2021 bond 8.2262 pct * --2041 bond 8.6009 pct MUMBAI, Feb 17 India is expected to sell 2018 bonds at 99.68 rupees, yielding 8.3044 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 12 traders showed. The government will sell 30 billion rupees each ($609 million) of 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. It will also sell 60 billion rupees of the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds. The 2021 bonds could fetch 103.70 rupees for a yield of 8.2262 percent, while the 2041 bonds are likely to be sold at 102.43 rupees, yielding 8.6009 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 percent 2018 Maturity date : Apr. 22, 2018 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 99.68 rupees (8.3044 percent) Average forecast : 99.65 rupees (8.3092 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.85 rupees (8.2676 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.28 rupees (8.3879 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 percent 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 103.70 rupees (8.2262 percent) Average forecast : 103.71 rupees (8.2243 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.85 rupees (8.2040 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.60 rupees (8.2410 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 102.43 rupees (8.6009 percent) Average forecast : 102.35 rupees (8.6082 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.65 rupees (8.5803 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.90 rupees (8.6493 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)