* Bidding open two hours from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT * Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2020 bond 8.2838 pct * --2024 bond 8.3131 pct * --2030 bond 8.5993 pct MUMBAI, Feb 24 India is expected to sell 2024 bonds at 106.47 rupees, yielding 8.3131 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government will sell 60 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) of 9.15 percent, 2024 bonds. It will also sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. The 2020 bonds could fetch 99.45 rupees for a yield of 8.2838 percent, while the 2030 bonds are likely to be sold at 103.40 rupees, yielding 8.5993 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 106.47 rupees (8.3131 percent) Average forecast : 106.40 rupees (8.3220 percent) Highest Forecast : 106.50 rupees (8.3094 percent) Lowest Forecast : 106.30 rupees (8.3341 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 percent 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.45 rupees (8.2838 percent) Average forecast : 99.42 rupees (8.2883 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.45 rupees (8.2838 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.22 rupees (8.3243 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.40 rupees (8.5993 percent) Average forecast : 103.38 rupees (8.6018 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.45 rupees (8.5940 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.25 rupees (8.6151 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 49.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)