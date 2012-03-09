* Bidding open two hours from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT * Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2018 bond 8.3483 pct * --2021 bond 8.2616 pct * --2041 bond 8.6375 pct MUMBAI, March 9 India is expected to sell 2021 bonds at 103.45 rupees, yielding 8.2616 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government will sell 60 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds. It will also sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.83 percent 2041 and 8.24 percent 2018 bonds. The 2018 bonds are expectd to be sold at 99.48 rupees for a yield of 8.3483 percent, while the 2041 bonds are likely to be sold at 102.03 rupees or 8.6375 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 percent 2018 Maturity date : Apr. 22, 2018 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : March 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.48 rupees (8.3483 percent) Average forecast : 99.51 rupees (8.3409 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.3005 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.45 rupees (8.3536 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 percent 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : March 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.45 rupees (8.2616 percent) Average forecast : 103.49 rupees (8.2556 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.95 rupees (8.1873 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.30 rupees (8.2839 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : March 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.03 rupees (8.6375 percent) Average forecast : 102.03 rupees (8.6371 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.10 rupees (8.6306 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.90 rupees (8.6491 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 50 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)