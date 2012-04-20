(Repeats to attach to alert) * Bidding open from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT to 12:00 p.m./0630 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2024 bond 8.5125 pct * --2020 bond 8.4545 pct * --2030 bond 8.7472 pct * --2041 bond 8.8043 pct MUMBAI, April 20 India is expected to sell the 2024 bonds at 104.85 rupees, yielding 8.5125 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of ten traders showed. The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020, 70 billion rupees of the 9.15 percent 2020 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. India is expected to sell the 2020 bonds at 98.50 rupees, yielding 8.4545 percent at the auction, the poll showed. The 2030 bonds are expected to be sold at 102.00 rupees for a yield of 8.7472 percent, the 2041 bonds are likely to be sold at 100.25 rupees or 8.8043 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 Maturity date : Nov.14, 2024 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.85 rupees (8.5125 percent) Average forecast : 104.84 rupees (8.5137 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.92 rupees (8.5037 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.70 rupees (8.5316 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 percent 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.50 rupees (8.4545 percent) Average forecast : 98.52 rupees (8.4507 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.61 rupees (8.4346 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.45 rupees (8.4635 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.00 rupees (8.7472 percent) Average forecast : 101.92 rupees (8.7553 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.15 rupees (8.7302 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.47 rupees (8.8049 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 20, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.25 rupees (8.8043 percent) Average forecast : 100.09 rupees (8.8199 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.70 rupees (8.7616 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.52 rupees (8.8743 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Naryanan and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)