* Bidding open from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT to 12:00 p.m./0630 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2021 bond: 8.6830 pct * --2018 bond: 8.6530 pct * --2027 bond: 8.8678 pct * --2036 bond: 8.8858 pct MUMBAI, April 27 India is expected to sell the 2021 bonds at 100.68 rupees, yielding 8.6830 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of eleven traders showed. The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2018 paper and 70 billion rupees of the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 and 30 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds. India is expected to sell the 2018 bonds at 98.10 rupees, yielding 8.6530 percent at the auction, the poll showed. The 2027 bonds are expected to be sold at 95.10 rupees for a yield of 8.8678 percent, the 2036 bonds are likely to be sold at 94.50 rupees or 8.8858 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 percent 2021 Maturity date : November 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 100.68 rupees (8.6830 percent) Average forecast : 100.71 rupees (8.6786 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.80 rupees (8.6643 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.65 rupees (8.6876 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 percent 2018 bond Maturity date : April 22, 2018 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 98.10 rupees (8.6530 percent) Average forecast : 98.22 rupees (8.6274 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.80 rupees (8.4994 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.07 rupees (8.6596 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : September 21, 2027 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 95.10 rupees (8.8678 percent) Average forecast : 95.04 rupees (8.8749 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.25 rupees (8.8491 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.70 rupees (8.9178 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 07, 2036 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 94.50 rupees (8.8858 percent) Average forecast : 94.39 rupees (8.8978 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.85 rupees (8.8488 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.80 rupees (8.9604 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Naryanan and Shamik Paul; Editing by)