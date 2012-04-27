* Bidding open from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT to 12:00 p.m./0630
GMT
* Forecast cut-off yields:
* --2021 bond: 8.6830 pct
* --2018 bond: 8.6530 pct
* --2027 bond: 8.8678 pct
* --2036 bond: 8.8858 pct
MUMBAI, April 27 India is expected to sell the
2021 bonds at 100.68 rupees, yielding 8.6830 percent at an
auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of eleven traders showed.
The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.24 percent
2018 paper and 70 billion rupees of the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds.
It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 and 30
billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds.
India is expected to sell the 2018 bonds at 98.10 rupees,
yielding 8.6530 percent at the auction, the poll showed.
The 2027 bonds are expected to be sold at 95.10 rupees for a
yield of 8.8678 percent, the 2036 bonds are likely to be sold at
94.50 rupees or 8.8858 percent.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.79 percent 2021
Maturity date : November 8, 2021
Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : April 30, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 11
Median forecast : 100.68 rupees (8.6830 percent)
Average forecast : 100.71 rupees (8.6786 percent)
Highest Forecast : 100.80 rupees (8.6643 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 100.65 rupees (8.6876 percent)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.24 percent 2018 bond
Maturity date : April 22, 2018
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : April 30, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 11
Median forecast : 98.10 rupees (8.6530 percent)
Average forecast : 98.22 rupees (8.6274 percent)
Highest Forecast : 98.80 rupees (8.4994 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 98.07 rupees (8.6596 percent)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond
Maturity date : September 21, 2027
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : April 30, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 11
Median forecast : 95.10 rupees (8.8678 percent)
Average forecast : 95.04 rupees (8.8749 percent)
Highest Forecast : 95.25 rupees (8.8491 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 94.70 rupees (8.9178 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond
Maturity date : June 07, 2036
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : April 30, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 11
Median forecast : 94.50 rupees (8.8858 percent)
Average forecast : 94.39 rupees (8.8978 percent)
Highest Forecast : 94.85 rupees (8.8488 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 93.80 rupees (8.9604 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Archana Naryanan and Shamik Paul)