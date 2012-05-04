* Bidding open from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT to 12:00 p.m./0630 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2020 bond: 8.5519 pct * --2024 bond: 8.6351 pct * --2030 bond: 8.8744 pct * --2041 bond: 8.93 pct MUMBAI, May 4India is expected to sell the 2024 bonds at 103.89 rupees, yielding 8.6351 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of ten traders showed. The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 paper and 80 billion rupees of the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. It will also sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. India is expected to sell the 2020 bonds at 97.97 rupees, yielding 8.5519 percent at the auction, the poll showed. The 2030 bonds are expected to be sold at 100.85 rupees for a yield of 8.8744 percent, the 2041 bonds are likely to be sold at 98.95 rupees or 8.93 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 Maturity date : November 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 80 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 7, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.89 rupees (8.6351 percent) Average forecast : 103.90 rupees (8.6337 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.10 rupees (8.6081 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.80 rupees (8.6467 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 percent 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 7, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.97 rupees (8.5519 percent) Average forecast : 97.99 rupees (8.5481 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.15 rupees (8.5191 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.85 rupees (8.5738 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 7, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.85 rupees (8.8744 percent) Average forecast : 100.88 rupees (8.8716 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.20 rupees (8.8359 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.65 rupees (8.8964 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 7, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.95 rupees (8.9300 percent) Average forecast : 99.00 rupees (8.9250 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.80 rupees (8.8477 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.23 rupees (9.0005 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Naryanan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by)