BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.3149 pct
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 1.63 percent on 30 bids at 91-day tbill auction
MUMBAI, June 17 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on June 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.
The RBI will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.
The RBI will also sell 60 billion rupees of 7.16 percent 2023 bonds. ($1=58 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 1.63 percent on 30 bids at 91-day tbill auction
May 31 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,379.0 55,158.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t