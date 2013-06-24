MUMBAI, June 24 India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.35 billion) of bonds on June 28, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday, trimming the size from an earlier plan of 150 billion rupees due to the inflation-indexed bond auction on Tuesday for 10 billion rupees.

The RBI had earlier said it would adjust the auction size of government bonds to accommodate the auction of inflation-linked bonds.

The central bank will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, and 20 billion rupees of 7.40 percent, 2035 bonds.

The RBI will also sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, and 8.32 percent 2032 bonds. ($1=59.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)